All About iPhone 16 Series Set To Launch On September 9

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will feature a 60Hz refresh rate OLED panel (Representational)

Apple is set to release its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series at the upcoming "It's Glowtime" event on September 9. Alongside the new iPhones, the tech behemoth will also likely introduce the Watch Series 10 and a few accessories. However, all eyes will be on the iPhone 16 lineup, including four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Features and updates of the iPhone 16 series:

New screen sizes

Each iPhone 16 model will sport a different screen size, catering to various user preferences.

iPhone 16: 6.1-inch display

iPhone 16 Pro: 6.3-inch display (new size)

iPhone 16 Plus: 6.7-inch display

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display (largest iPhone yet)

As with previous models, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will feature a 60Hz refresh rate OLED panel, while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will offer a smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

Design

-iPhone 16 and 16 Plus:

Colours: Black, White, Green, Yellow, Pink, Blue, and Purple

Glass back and aluminium frame

-iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max:

Sophisticated finishes: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Gray Titanium, and Gold Titanium

Glass back and titanium frame with a glossy finish (similar to iPhone 14 Pro)

The A18 chip

The iPhone 16 series is powered by Apple's new A18 chip, a unified processor across all models. The Pro and Pro Max versions feature a speed-binned A18 Pro chip for enhanced performance, with higher CPU clock speeds and more GPU cores. Both chips use TSMC's cutting-edge 3nm manufacturing process. Additionally, all models come with at least 8 GB of RAM, optimised for Apple Intelligence, and storage ranging from 128 GB to 2 TB, depending on the model.

Camera upgrades

While the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will likely retain similar camera setups to their predecessors, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to receive significant upgrades.

The Pro models will feature a new 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, alongside a telephoto camera capable of 5x optical zoom. The cameras will also support spatial video recording with 3D playback on Apple Vision, though video resolution will remain capped at 4K.

New buttons

Apple is reportedly adding new buttons to the iPhone 16 series. The Pro models will feature an enlarged action button, introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro, as well as a new capture button designed to make taking photos as seamless as using a traditional digital camera.

Apple Intelligence

The new A18 chip will enable all models to support Apple Intelligence, bringing advanced AI capabilities to the entire lineup. While details are sparse, the iPhone 16 series will introduce exclusive Apple Intelligence features, which will likely be available with an iOS 18.1 update following the initial launch.

Battery life

Battery life is always a crucial aspect of new iPhones, and the iPhone 16 series promises improvements.