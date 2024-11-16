All About Haka, Traditional Maori Dance Performed By New Zealand MP

New Zealand's youngest MP, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, on Thursday tore up a copy of the contentious Treaty Principles Bill and performed a traditional Maori haka during a House session. This bold move comes almost a year after she went viral for performing a haka during her maiden speech in parliament. The 22-year-old Te Pati Maori MP interrupted the session, ripping apart the bill before breaking into the powerful dance. She was soon joined by others in the public gallery, prompting Speaker Gerry Brownlee to briefly suspend the House.

The Maori Haka

The Maori haka is a traditional performance that holds deep cultural significance for New Zealanders. It is known for its powerful energy, fierce facial expressions (pukana), and physical movements like stamping, hand gestures, and chanting. The haka varies by region, with many telling stories of significant events in a tribe's history.

Origins and significance

The haka's origins lie in Maori mythology, created by Tane-more, the son of the sun god and the summer maid. It symbolises vitality and energy, representing the spirit of the Maori people. Traditionally, the haka was performed for war, to celebrate achievements, or to welcome guests. Today, it is performed at important occasions like sporting events, weddings, and funerals.

Types of Haka

There are various forms of haka, each with its unique purpose:

Peruperu: A war haka performed with weapons to show strength.

Ngarahu: A semi-war dance performed to test warriors' readiness.

Haka Tui Waewae: A non-combative haka expressing emotions like joy or anger.

Ka Mate: Created by Ngati Toa Chief Te Rauparaha, Ka Mate tells the story of his escape from capture and his subsequent rise as a great Maori leader.

The haka gained worldwide fame through New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team, who perform Ka Mate before each game. The performance is meant to assert dominance, energise the team, and honour Maori culture. This ritual has captivated audiences globally.

To experience haka firsthand, you can attend rugby matches or visit places like Rotorua where you can watch live performances or participate in traditional Maori experiences.