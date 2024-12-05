All About Adam Boehler, Trump's Pick For US Hostage Affairs Envoy

US President-elect Donald Trump has named Adam Boehler as his administration's lead hostage negotiator at a time when the United States is seeking to secure the release of prisoners trapped in Gaza and other parts around the world. A healthcare executive, Mr Boehle would be America's special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

He will succeed Roger Carstens, who held the role since 2020 after Mr Trump appointed him as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs during his first term as President. He remained on the job for the duration of the Biden administration and is credited for bringing home several dozen Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained in countries including Russia. Some of the notable prisoner exchanges during his time in office include WNBA star Brittney Griner and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

About Adam Boehler

Adam Boehler, founder and CEO of healthcare investment firm Rubicon Founders, served as the first CEO of the International Development Finance Corporation, a new federal agency created during Mr Trump's first administration ending in 2021.

Announcing his appointment, the incoming Presidnet said Mr Boehler was a lead negotiator for him on his team that worked on the Abraham Accords in 2020, a series of normalization and broader recognition agreements between Israel and Arab nations.

"He has negotiated with some of the toughest people in the World, including the Taliban, but Adam knows that NO ONE is tougher than the United States of America, at least when President Trump is its Leader. Adam will work tirelessly to bring our Great American Citizens HOME," Mr Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

In college, Mr Boehler reportedly shared a room with the president-elect's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, briefly, who was the lead negotiator on the Abraham Accords.

Mr Boehler's appointment came two days after the President-elect warned those holding hostages that there would be "all hell to pay" if the prisoners were not released by the time he took over office on January 20. Hamas continues to hold around 100 hostages, living and dead, in Gaza. The hostage includes seven Americans.

With @kilmeade on @foxnewsradio discussing the impact that @realDonaldTrump is already having including the recent ceasefire deal in Israel and finally, a real possibility for American hostage releases.



BRING THEM HOME! pic.twitter.com/X1lMzXn8HZ — Adam Boehler (@aboehler) November 28, 2024

Mr Boehler has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration for its approach to the hostage issue in Gaza. In a radio interview last week, he said that "the next step for Israel, and for the United States, is to make sure that we get the hostages back." He also called for the elimination of Iran's nuclear facilities as well.