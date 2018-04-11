More Than 100 Killed In Military Plane Crash In Algeria: Reports

The Algerian plane crashed near an airbase in Boufarik soon after taking off.

ALGIERS: 

An Algerian military plane crashed near an airport outside the capital Algiers, killing several people on Wednesday, local media and a witness said. More than 100 military personnel were on board the plane when it came down near Boufarik airport, local channel Ennahar TV reported. There was no immediate confirmation from authorities. State radio reported over a 100 people had died in the crash.

The aircraft was an Ilyushin II-76, which is capable of carrying around 120 passengers, according to the source, who did not want to be name, news agency AFP reported.

Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage.

