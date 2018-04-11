Algeria Plane Crash Updates: Several Killed As Military Aircraft Goes Down Near Boufarik Airport

The aircraft, which went down near Algeria's Boufarik airport, was carrying 100 military personnel.

Algeria Plane Crash: The aircraft crashed near a motorway in an open field

An Algerian military plane crashed near Boufarik airport near the capital Algiers, killing several people, local media and a witness said. The plane was carrying more than 100 military personnel, a local TV station said.

Black smoke could be seen near a motorway and security officials have rushed to the crash site. 

 

Here are the Updates of the Algeria plane crash near Boufarik airport:




Apr 11, 2018
14:55 (IST)
According to local media, 14 ambulances are at the scene and the injured are being rushed to hospitals, news agency IANS reported.
Apr 11, 2018
14:45 (IST)
State radio has reported over a 100 people have died in the crash.
Apr 11, 2018
14:36 (IST)
Algerian Plane With More Than 100 On Board Crashes, Several Dead: Reports
An Algerian military plane crashed near an airport outside the capital Algiers, killing several people on Wednesday, local media and a witness said.
