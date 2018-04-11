Algeria Plane Crash Updates: Several Killed As Military Aircraft Goes Down Near Boufarik Airport

Algeria Plane Crash: The aircraft crashed near a motorway in an open field

Here are the Updates of the Algeria plane crash near Boufarik airport:

An Algerian military plane crashed near Boufarik airport near the capital Algiers, killing several people, local media and a witness said. The plane was carrying more than 100 military personnel, a local TV station said.Black smoke could be seen near a motorway and security officials have rushed to the crash site.