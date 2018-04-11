Algeria Plane Crash Updates: Several Killed As Military Aircraft Goes Down Near Boufarik Airport

An Algerian military plane crashed near Boufarik airport near the capital Algiers, killing several people, local media and a witness said. The plane was carrying more than 100 military personnel, a local TV station said.
Black smoke could be seen near a motorway and security officials have rushed to the crash site.
Here are the Updates of the Algeria plane crash near Boufarik airport:
According to local media, 14 ambulances are at the scene and the injured are being rushed to hospitals, news agency IANS reported.
