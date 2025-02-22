Who Is Alexis Wilkins, New FBI Head Kash Patel's Girlfriend Seen At His Oath Ceremony

Indian-origin Kash Patel was sworn in as the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday. The oath was administered by US Attorney General Pam Bondi on the Bhagavad Gita.

Mr Patel was joined by his family and girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, a country singer and press secretary for Republican representative Abraham Hamade.

Kash Patel is sworn into office as the ninth Director of the FBI by Attorney General Pam Bondi at The White House. pic.twitter.com/5A3p7O05jo — FBI (@FBI) February 22, 2025

Ms Wilkins, who gained attention during Kash Patel's confirmation hearing, was once again in the spotlight at the ceremony. Dressed in an all-white formal outfit, she stood beside Mr Patel.

Who is Alexis Wilkins?

Born on November 3, 1998, in Arkansas, Alexis Wilkins spent her early years in England and Switzerland before moving to Nashville, Tennessee. The 26-year-old holds a degree in business and political science from Belmont University. She is a country singer, writer, and commentator known for her contributions to both music and conservative political discourse. Ms Wilkins serves as the press secretary for Republican Representative Abraham Hamade on Capitol Hill. She is a contributor to PragerU, a platform that produces educational content promoting American values. As a country singer, she has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Chris Young, Joe Nichols, Sara Evans, and Parmalee. Her debut single EP and Veterans Day song received over 1 million streams across major music platforms. She has also performed as an opening act for artists like Sara Evans and Lee Greenwood. Alexis Wilkins is a strong advocate for veterans' causes and has worked with organisations such as Warrior Rounds, Operation Standdown, and A Soldier's Child. She also hosts a podcast titled Between the Headlines on Rumble, where she discusses current events and political issues.

Ms Wilkins first met Kash Patel at an event in October 2022, and they began dating in early 2023.