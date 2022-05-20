US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gets Engaged To Longtime Partner Riley Roberts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about their engagement and thanked everyone for their "well wishes."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez met Riley Roberts at Boston University

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday confirmed that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts. The politician tweeted about their engagement and thanked everyone for their “well wishes.” 

Ms Cortez's post came in reply to a Twitter user's comment that read, “In some lighter news -- AOC confirmed to me that she is engaged.” The New York Democrat leader tweeted, “It is true.” Then, she added, “Thank you all for the well wishes.” 

Here's her post:

Reports suggest that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be conducting a fundraiser to promote Texas progressive jessica Cisneros' upcoming primary runoff.

Comedian Francesca Fiorentini left a witty comment after congratulating Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “Vamoooooooos . Your ring gotta be made of tinfoil otherwise the right's gonna flip.” To this, AOC replied, “Close. It's zero-emission and recycled gold.”

Many people have left their congratulatory messages in the comment section. 

On a lighter note, a user wrote, “Engaged… not married. I still got a chance.”

A Twitter user wrote, “As a fellow junior partner in a mixed-attractiveness relationship, I'm extremely happy for Riley. Good for him.”

Another user commented, “Congratulations and best wishes. He is a lucky guy and will make an excellent First Man someday.”

Here's raising a toast to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's engagement. 

