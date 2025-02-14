'Do Not Open Your Door' AOC Advises Illegal Immigrants On How To Evade ICE

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office recently took a proactive step in educating migrants about their rights when interacting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. A webinar hosted by her office shed light on the tactics employed by ICE authorities in New York to arrest undocumented immigrants, with the aim of helping them avoid deportation.

Genia Blaser, a lawyer with the Immigrant Defense Project, emphasised that ICE raids are often politically motivated and designed to instill fear, "ICE raids are political tactics, and they're often intended to create fear". She noted that ICE frequently uses rhetoric to criminalise immigrants and justify their actions, which can lead to aggressive encounters. Blaser also highlighted the importance of being aware of one's rights, especially during ICE raids, which often take place in public areas or during early morning hours.

In response to these concerns, Ocasio-Cortez shared a comprehensive "Know Your Rights" guide on social media, emphasising that everyone in America has rights, regardless of their immigration status. The guide, available in both English and Spanish, provides crucial information on how to interact with ICE agents, including the importance of not opening one's door without a judicial warrant.

"Do Not Open Your Door," says one of the tips in the "Know Your Rights in Case of ICE" guide by Ocasio-Cortez.

The guide also advises migrants to ask ICE agents to leave if they fail to produce a warrant and to remain silent if questioned. Ocasio-Cortez stressed that understanding one's rights is essential in protecting oneself and others from illegal search and seizure. Her efforts aim to empower migrants and ensure they are aware of their constitutional rights.

It's worth noting that the Immigrant Defense Project has reported that ICE agents rarely obtain judicial warrants in New York, "But they often use ruses or intimidation to try to trick people into doing or saying things that they can interpret as consent to enter [a private space]," she alleged.

This underscores the importance of being informed and prepared when interacting with ICE agents.

In addition to Ocasio-Cortez's guide, there are other resources available to help migrants and employers navigate interactions with ICE. For instance, the Immigrant Defense Project offers a range of resources, including "Know Your Rights" flyers, posters, and booklets. Employers can also take proactive steps to prepare for potential ICE audits and raids, such as conducting internal audits, training staff, and establishing clear protocols.

