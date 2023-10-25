Al Jazeera Journalist's Family Killed In Israeli Air Strikes In Gaza

The channel posted lived footage of its reporter Wael Al Dahdouh crying as he saw them laying lifeless.

The pan-Arab Al Jazeera TV said the family members of its correspondent in Gaza - his wife, daughter and son - were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza on Wednesday night.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the incident.

The channel posted lived footage of its reporter Wael Al Dahdouh crying as he saw them laying lifeless in hospital.

