Al Jazeera Engineer's 19 Family Members Dead In Gaza Camp Bombing: Report

Al Jazeera condemned what it said was a "massacre" by the Israeli forces.

A broadcast engineer working for Al Jazeera lost 19 family members in the bombing of the largest refugee camp in Gaza by Israel during their ground battle targeting Hamas operatives.

Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan, who works at the Gaza bureau, lost his father, brother, two sisters, and eight nephews and nieces among other relatives in the Israeli air raids on Jabalia camp, Al Jazeera reported, condemning what it said was a "massacre" by the Israeli forces.

Days earlier, another Al Jazeera correspondent had lost his wife, son, daughter and grandson in Israeli air raid, the report said.

Israel, which has vowed to crush Hamas, said the strike on Jabalia camp killed 47 people, including a top Hamas commander who was involved in the October 7 attack that prompted Israel to declare a war against Hamas.

Palestinian authorities claimed over 50 have died in the refugee camp bombing.

The explosion hit the densely packed Jabalia camp just before nightfall with Israel saying its warplanes had struck a tunnel complex that killed several Hamas operatives, including commander Ibrahim Biari. Hamas has denied the presence any of its leaders at the camp.

An Israeli military spokesman said Biari played a pivotal role in the planning and execution of October 7 Hamas raids into Israel in which 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed.

Israel has expanded its ground operatives in Gaza and ruled out any ceasefire in its war against Hamas. The war began after Hamas launched a fierce rocket on Israel on October 7 and its operatives went on a rampage in border towns, killing and kidnapping civilians.

At least 230 hostages, who were dragged across the Gaza border from Israel, are still being held captive by Hamas.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.