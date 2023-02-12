Airspace Over Montana Briefly Shut As US Shoots Down 'Object' In Canada

The airspace in Montana has now reopened

Airspace over part of the western US state of Montana was temporarily closed Saturday evening due to an object in the sky, the Federal Aviation Administration and a lawmaker said.

"The FAA closed some airspace in Montana to support Department of Defense activities. The airspace has been reopened," a statement from the agency said.

"Airspace is closed due to an object that could interfere with commercial air traffic -- the DOD will resume efforts to observe and ground the object in the morning," Montana lawmaker Matt Rosendale said.

