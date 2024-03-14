Passengers Fume After Receiving McDonald's Burgers As Compensation After Mid-Flight Horror

At least 50 people were injured and were taken to a medical centre for further assessment.

Several passengers aboard a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that suddenly nosedived during a flight to New Zealand have vented frustration at their treatment by the airline. According to News.com.au, Chilean Latam Airlines Flight LA800 was travelling from Sydney to Auckland on Monday when a sudden drop in altitude threw passengers into the ceiling of the plane. According to FlightAware, the affected LA800 flight landed successfully in Auckland at 4:26 pm local time.

Meanwhile, the remaining passengers who were left shaken by the ordeal, were given a single McDonald's cheeseburger while they were waiting at the terminal after the plane landed. Flyers also said they were ignored by the airline and received no support as the crews only tended to the 50 injured.

''It's just ridiculous, just so disorganized after what we have been through. Accidents happen, but the way they treat us, that's not what it's supposed to be,'' said Thais Iwamoto told the New Zealand Herald, highlighting the airline's lack of support and poor communications.

Another passenger Clara Azevedo said the passengers were not provided with another meal until Tuesday morning.

''We were all traumatized, and we had to find strength to help people out. But this is not our responsibility; it is LATAM's — but they haven't done anything,'' Ms Azevedo added.

LATAM Airlines said in a statement that there was ''a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement.'' In a later statement, the airline said that the plane ''experienced a strong shake during flight, the cause of which is currently under investigation.''

Notably, Latam Airlines is Chile's flagship carrier and stops regularly in Auckland en route to Santiago.

"We are thinking of the passengers and crew from LATAM Airlines Flight 800, and we commend everyone involved in the response effort. We are in contact with our customer, and Boeing stands ready to support investigation-related activities as requested," Boeing said in a statement.

The plane manufacturer has been under fire for multiple safety incidents and technical snags in recent months.