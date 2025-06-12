"Heartbreaking": How World Leaders Reacted To Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The UK expressed grief over the plane crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers to London.

Britain's High Commission is coordinating with local authorities to gather information and provide support.

The United Kingdom expressed grief over the devastating plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday. An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. The flight was enroute to London.

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, took to X to offer condolences to the families affected. He posted, "The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time."

Britain's High Commission in New Delhi took to X to provide support.

"We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport.

We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected", the British High Commission posted on X.

David Lammy, Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs condoled those affected by the crash. He wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support."

Russian Ambassador to India said that the news was "heartbreaking", and offered sympathy to the families of those affected and to the Indian people.

He said, "Heartbreaking news is coming from Ahmedabad.😢 My heartfelt sympathy to the families and near ones of the victims and to all Indian people and the Government of India over this tragic major catastrophe! 🙏🏻"

Heartbreaking news is coming from Ahmedabad.😢 My heartfelt sympathy to the families and near ones of the victims and to all Indian people and the Government of India over this tragic major catastrophe! 🙏🏻 — Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) June 12, 2025

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou said that, “France is deeply saddened by reports of a plane crash in #Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. We express our full solidarity at this difficult time."

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, expressed grief over the crash and said "Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow."

Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, said he was "deeply saddened" to hear about the plane crash and wrote on X, "Our hearts are with the Indian people following this terrible incident."

There were 169 Indians, 53 British citizens on the flight.

In light of the plane crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.

