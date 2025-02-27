Ahead Of Ramadan, King Charles And Queen Camilla Help Pack Food Donation Boxes At Indian Restaurant In UK

UK's King Charles And Queen Camilla on Wednesday took part in pre-Ramadan preparations during a visit to Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant based in London. Taking to Instagram, the official handle of The Royal Family shared a video of the royal couple engaging with the staff and participating in a charitable initiative ahead of the Islamic holy month. During their visit, the two met a group of Muslim women. They spoke to artists and businesswomen and even helped the staff in the all-female kitchen team pack biryani boxes to donate.

"Celebrating British Muslim women at @DarjeelingLdn! Ranging from professional athletes to artists and leaders in the corporate world, The King and Queen spent time with a group of extraordinary women as they prepare for Ramadan," the caption of the post read.

"Their Majesties joined the restaurant's all-female kitchen team to pack biryani into boxes. These will be given to families supported by Doorstep, as part of Darjeeling Express' commitment to cook for charitable causes every Ramadan," it continued.

Take a look below:

The caption of the post also highlighted the significance of Ramadan.

"Ramadan is a particularly important time for Muslims where daily life continues as normal, but spiritual focus intensifies. To observe Ramadan can mean a range of things; this gathering will be an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and creativity of Muslim women, as well as the beauty of the holy month of Ramadan," it read.

Also Read | 'Bill Clinton Should've Resigned": Monica Lewinsky On Affair With Former US President

According to The Independent, during their visit, the royal couple met professional rugby player Zainab Alema and author Hajera Memon, among others. While King Charles spoke to artists and businesswomen, Queen Camilla helped staff in the kitchen team to pack biryani boxes to donate to Doorstep, a charity which helps families by providing goods and services to make their lives more comfortable as they await permanent housing.

The UK King and Queen also met Masterchef winner and doctor Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed. They even helped pack dates in small bags to be sent to hospitals during Ramadan.

Notably, Ramadan is set to begin on Friday evening and will go on until March 29.