'Will Continue Ops Against Afghan Forces': Taliban After Deal With US

"Our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces," Taliban said (Representational)

The Taliban said Monday they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and Washington.

"The reduction in violence... has ended now and our operations will continue as normal," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

"As per the (US-Taliban) agreement, our mujahiddin will not attack foreign forces but our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces."

