After Putin Gaffe, Biden Calls Kamala Harris 'Vice President Trump' At Press Meet

Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO summit on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden, under intense scrutiny over his mental fitness to serve, mistakenly referred to his Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday as "Vice President Trump."

Biden, asked whether Harris could beat Donald Trump if he decided not to run again, said: "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I did not think she was not qualified to be president."

