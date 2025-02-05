After Meeting Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu Lists Israel's Three Main Goals In Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose military had engaged in fierce fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza for over a year, on Tuesday laid out his three main goals for the besieged Palestinian enclave and stressed Israel would "achieve all three" war goals.

Asked if he supports the Gaza hostage deal during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump, the Israeli Premier said, "I support getting all the hostages out and meeting all our war goals - that includes destroying Hamas's military and governing capabilities and making sure Gaza never poses a threat to Israel again."

He added that he doesn't have just one war goal, but these three, and "we will achieve all three."

Mr Netanyahu noted that he was "honoured" to be the first foreign leader invited to the White House. "You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House," he said.

Listing Mr Trump's policies toward Israel in his first term, including leaving the Iran nuclear deal, brokering the Abraham Accords, and moving the embassy to Jerusalem, he added, "You've picked up right where you left off."

The Israeli Prime Minister credited the American leader for the Gaza hostage deal and said, "Your leadership has brought hostages home." he added that Mr Trump has freed up munitions withheld by the previous administration, ended "unjust sanctions against Israeli citizens" - referring to sanctions on some settlers deemed extremist - "confronted antisemitism, stopped funding UNRWA, and renewed maximum pressure against Iran."

Mr Netanyahu also backed the US President's plan to take control of the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip and said it could "change history."

"It's worth paying attention to this" idea and added that it's "something that could change history," he said.

Mr Netanyahu, referred to a few times by Mr Trump by his nickname, "Bibi," would not be drawn into discussing the proposal in depth other than to praise the US President for trying a new approach.

The Israeli leader said Mr Trump was "thinking outside the box with fresh ideas" and was "showing a willingness to puncture conventional thinking."

He also called Mr Trump the "greatest friend Israel has ever had" and said, "people of Israel have such enormous respect" for the American leader.