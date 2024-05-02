After Maldives, Another Island Nation Elects Pro-China PM - Off Australia

Solomon Islands elects pro-China leader Jeremiah Manele as new Prime Minister

The Solomon Islands' legislators have chosen Jeremiah Manele, a former foreign minister, to be their new Prime Minister.

In a secret ballot today, Mr Manele, who has promised to uphold the Pacific nation's China-friendly foreign policy, received 31 votes, according to Al Jazeera.

This development in the Indo-Pacific comes months after Maldives - an island nation in the Indian Ocean - elected a strongly pro-China Prime Minister.

Whereas, his opponent, longtime opposition leader Matthew Wale, secured 18 votes.

The vote in the 50-member parliament took place amid heightened security in the capital, Honiara, with squadrons of police patrolling the parliamentary grounds to ward off potential unrest.

Mr Manele, speaking outside the parliament, praised the fact there was no repeat of past violence.

Notably, Mr Manele's appointment as the country's new Prime Minister comes after a national election last month failed to deliver a majority to any political party.

The election, when it took place, were closely watched by China, the United States and neighbouring Australia because of the potential impact on regional security after outgoing Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare struck a security pact with China in 2022.

Prime Minister Sogavare, during his 5-year tenure, had built close ties with China but did not seek re-election to the top political office.

However, his party had throughout maintained a strong support for Mr Manele. The politician was foreign minister in 2019 when the Solomon Islands turned its back on Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with Beijing, according to Al Jazeera.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)