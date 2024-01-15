After Key Polls, Taiwan President Meets US Delegation

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday a visit by an unofficial US delegation in the wake of a key election demonstrated the close partnership between the island and the United States, its main partner and arms supplier.

"Your visit is highly meaningful. It fully demonstrates US support for Taiwan's democracy and highlights the close and staunch parntership between Taiwan and the US," Tsai told the delegates sent by President Joe Biden's administration.

