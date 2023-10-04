After Kevin McCarthy's Exit, Far-Right Republicans Want Donald Trump To Be Speaker

The US House Of Representatives, in a first, passed a resolution on Tuesday to oust Kevin McCarthy, the house speaker. In its 234-year history, this was the first time the House backed a resolution "to vacate the office of the speaker" with a 216-210 vote.

Following McCarthy's departure, the Republicans are expected to select his successor. And surprise, surprise! Former US President Donald Trump has emerged as a potential candidate for this influential role, despite facing four criminal indictments since January.

There are no requirements for nominees to be current members of Congress, prompting this discussion about his potential return to a powerful role in the House.

“Kevin McCarthy will not be running again as Speaker. I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House,” Congressman Troy E. Nehls wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kevin McCarthy will NOT be running again as Speaker.



I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) October 3, 2023

After Mr McCarthy's ouster, Fox News host Sean Hannity said that he spoke with several Republicans planning to formally consider the suggestion. Hannity even suggested that Mr Trump could be open to the idea.

He said, “Sources are telling me that some Republicans have been in contact with and have started an effort to draft former Trump to be the next speaker and I have been told that Trump might be open to helping the Republican party at least in the short term if necessary.”

Hannity: Sources are telling me that some Republicans have been in contact with and has started an effort to draft former Trump to be the next speaker and I have been told that Trump might be open to helping the Republican party at least in the short term if necessary. pic.twitter.com/V6A11Iexct — Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene added to the notion. “The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump,” she wrote on X before adding, “He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border. He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women's sports. He will support our military and police. And so much more.”

The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump.



He will end the war in Ukraine.



He will secure the border.



He will end the politically weaponized government.



He will make America energy independent again.



He will pass my bill to stop… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???????? (@RepMTG) October 4, 2023

Congressman Greg Steube agreed, “Donald Trump for Speaker,” with an American flag emoji.

As of now, Mr Trump has not commented on Mr McCarthy's removal or on those advocating for him to be the next speaker.

The former US president is facing a total of 13 charges, including racketeering, under Georgia law. These charges are related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, attempting to undermine the victory of President Joe Biden, who won Georgia by a margin of fewer than 12,000 votes.

If convicted, Mr Trump could potentially face a minimum of five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 or three times the financial gains associated with the scheme to interfere in the election results.