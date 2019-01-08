After 'Drone Sighting', London's Heathrow Airport Suspends Departures

London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest hub in terms of passenger numbers, said it has suspended all departures on Tuesday following a drone sighting.
"We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate," the airport said on its official Twitter account.
Arriving planes however are continuing to land at Heathrow.
