After 'Drone Sighting', London's Heathrow Airport Suspends Departures

Arriving planes however are continuing to land at Heathrow.

London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest hub in terms of passenger numbers, said it has suspended all departures on Tuesday following a drone sighting.

"We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate," the airport said on its official Twitter account.

