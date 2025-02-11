After Trump Diktat, Deloitte Orders Workers To Remove Gender Pronouns

Last week, Deloitte US has implemented changes to its policies, affecting employees working on government contracts and the company's diversity and inclusion programs. The Big Four firm has asked consultants in its government and public services practice to remove gender pronouns from their email signatures, citing the need to "align with emerging government client practices and requirements." This move is seen as a response to the shifting political landscape in the US, following the election of Donald Trump. Trump's administration has issued executive orders aimed at "restoring biological truth to the federal government," which includes recognising only two sexes in official documents and messaging. While the order does not directly impact private companies, it mandates that government agencies ensure federal funds are not used to promote "gender ideology." Deloitte US is not the only company to update its policies in light of these changes. Accenture recently scrapped its global diversity goals and demographic-specific career programs, citing an evaluation of the new US political landscape. Deloitte US has also announced that it will "sunset" its diversity goals, yearly diversity, equity, and inclusion report, and DEI programming, per Financial Times. Deloitte US has confirmed that the guidance on email signatures was given to staff in its government and public services practice, but declined to comment on the DEI targets. The company has emphasised its commitment to diversity and inclusion, stating that "everyone is welcome at Deloitte." However, the changes to its policies have raised questions about the impact on its diversity and inclusion initiatives. Deloitte US had set out a range of DEI goals it aimed to meet by 2025, including spending $200 million with "Black-led businesses" and increasing the gender balance and ethnic diversity of its US partners, principals, and managing directors. While Deloitte US will continue to run some initiatives, including heritage month events, internal ethnic networks, and "inclusion councils," the changes to its policies have sparked concerns about the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion. The move has also raised questions about the impact of government policies on private companies and their diversity and inclusion initiatives. In a statement, Deloitte US emphasised its commitment to compliance with government regulations, stating that "as a US government contractor, we have a long-standing track record of compliance with new governmental requirements."

