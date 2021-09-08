Qatar Says Taliban Show 'Pragmatism', Should Be Judged By Actions

Taliban announced its new hardline interim government on Tuesday. (File)

The Taliban show "pragmatism" and should be judged on their actions, a top Qatari official told AFP in an exclusive interview, adding there was "no question" the Islamists were Afghanistan's de facto rulers.

"They have shown a great deal of pragmatism. Let's seize the opportunities there... and look at their public actions," said Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah al-Khater, who stopped short of announcing formal recognition of Afghanistan's new rulers.

"They are the de facto rulers, no question about that."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)