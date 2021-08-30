Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: US Carries Out Air Strike In Kabul, Destroys Car Bomb

The US air strike came after a suicide bomber from the ISIS group on Thursday.

The United States said it destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle with an air strike in Kabul on Sunday, hours after President Joe Biden warned of another terror attack in the capital as a massive airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans entered its last days.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed the incident, saying a car bomb destined for the airport had been destroyed -- and that a possible second strike had hit a nearby house. The US said it had only struck the vehicle, but added that secondary blasts indicated "a substantial amount of explosive material".

Local media reported possible civilian casualties, which the US said it was assessing.

The US air strike came after a suicide bomber from the ISIS group on Thursday targeted US troops stopping huge crowds of people from entering Kabul's airport. About 114,000 people have been evacuated since August 15, when the Taliban swept back into power.

When 20-year-old Salgy found out last week that she had topped some 200,000 students who took Afghanistan's university entrance exam this year, she was elated.

For months, she had locked herself away in her room in the capital Kabul to study, sometimes forgetting to eat. With her family crowding round their solar-powered TV as the results came in, she realised her hard work had paid off.

"That was a moment when I felt someone gifted me the whole world," Salgy, who like many in the country goes by one name, told Reuters. "My mother cried out of happiness and I cried with her."

That feeling turned almost immediately to worry when she remembered the events of the previous weeks.

Following the withdrawal of the bulk of the remaining U.S. forces in Afghanistan, the Taliban began a lightning advance across the country, culminating in the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15.

The Taliban has assured 100 countries that it will continue to allow foreigners and Afghans with foreign travel papers to leave the country "in a safe and orderly manner," even after the US troop withdrawal ends Tuesday, the countries said.