'Operation Ended, All Attackers Killed': Afghanistan After Kabul Blasts

A wave of explosions and gunfire rocked Kabul late on Tuesday. (File)

Afghanistan's interior ministry said Tuesday a coordinated assault targeting the defence minister and several lawmakers in the capital had been repelled and all the attackers killed.

"The operation just ended. All the attackers were killed. A large number of people were rescued and the area is now secured," ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai told reporters after a wave of explosions and gunfire rocked the capital late on Tuesday.

