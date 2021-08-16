Afghanistan Crisis Live Updates: Commercial Flights Out Of Kabul Cancelled

Afghanistan: Taliban has taken control of the country after withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after the terror group took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. Nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Kabul today.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as Taliban entered the city, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. Hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave the country flooded the Kabul airport.

"Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years," Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Al Jazeera TV.

"Thanks to God, the war is over in the country," he added.

Taliban seized control of the country in just over a week after lightning sweep that ended in Kabul as Afghan forces melted away.

Here are the Live Updates on Afghanistan Crisis:

Aug 16, 2021 12:03 (IST) Afghanistan LIVE Updates: "We're Not Going Back": Britain Says Taliban Control Afghanistan

The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and British and NATO forces will not be returning to fight the insurgents, Britain's defence minister said on Monday.

The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and British and NATO forces will not be returning to fight the insurgents, Britain's defence minister said on Monday. "I acknowledge that the Taliban are in control of the country," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News.

"I mean, you don't have to be a political scientist to spot that's where we're at." Asked if Britain and NATO would return to Afghanistan, Wallace said: "That's not on the cards.. we're going to go back."

Aug 16, 2021 11:59 (IST) Afghanistan Crisis: "Checked With My Wife If There Were Enough Burqas": Shock, Fear In Kabul

Kabul's streets were deserted early on Monday, a day after Taliban insurgents took over the Afghanistan capital without a fight, but the airport was jammed with hundreds of civilians trying to flee. Kabul's streets were deserted early on Monday, a day after Taliban insurgents took over the Afghanistan capital without a fight, but the airport was jammed with hundreds of civilians trying to flee.