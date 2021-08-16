Afghanistan Crisis Live Updates: Commercial Flights Out Of Kabul Cancelled

The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after the terror group took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. Nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Kabul today.
Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as Taliban entered the city, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. Hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave the country flooded the Kabul airport.
"Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years," Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Al Jazeera TV.
"Thanks to God, the war is over in the country," he added.
Taliban seized control of the country in just over a week after lightning sweep that ended in Kabul as Afghan forces melted away.
Here are the Live Updates on Afghanistan Crisis:
The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and British and NATO forces will not be returning to fight the insurgents, Britain's defence minister said on Monday.
"I acknowledge that the Taliban are in control of the country," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News.
"I mean, you don't have to be a political scientist to spot that's where we're at." Asked if Britain and NATO would return to Afghanistan, Wallace said: "That's not on the cards.. we're going to go back."
Kabul's streets were deserted early on Monday, a day after Taliban insurgents took over the Afghanistan capital without a fight, but the airport was jammed with hundreds of civilians trying to flee.
No flights can operate from Kabul airport now as the airspace has been closed, officials said. That means no aircraft can also land there. An Air India aircraft tasked to fly to Afghanistan to bring out people will no longer be able to go there too, sources have said. A NOTAM or notice to airmen has been issued to say Kabul airspace has been closed.
"The airspace is closed. How any airline can operate? As of now we are not able to operate our 12:30 pm flight to Kabul," a source in Air India told NDTV.