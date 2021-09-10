Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: UN Warns Afghanistan Needs Money To Prevent Total Breakdown

Taliban returned to power in Afgahnistan earlier this month. (File)

The United Nations warned on Thursday that the freezing of billions of dollars in Afghan assets to keep them out of Taliban hands would inevitably spark "a severe economic downturn" and could push millions more Afghans into poverty and hunger.

UN special envoy on Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, said a way needed to be found to get money quickly flowing to the country "to prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order" and with safeguards to ensure it is not misused by the Taliban, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, just over 100 passengers, including some Americans, left Kabul airport on Thursday on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since a US-led evacuation ended on August 30.

The first international flight came as the Taliban continue their transition from insurgents to governing power, less than a month after they marched into Kabul and ousted president Ashraf Ghani, AFP reported.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Afghanistan Crisis: