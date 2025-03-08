Left isolated due to the draconian policies of the Taliban administration, women in Afghanistan have been forced to turn to artificial intelligence (AI) for friendship. Since seizing power in 2021 after the US hastily withdrew its troops, the Taliban has imposed a series of oppressive measures against women in the country, restricting their independence and ability to co-exist as a normal human being.

Lima, an 18-year-old from rural Afghanistan, told BBC that she is seeking help of AI and treating it as a friend to get through the days.

"Reading novel, or chatting with AI, usually, to empty every single word of me - to talk, ask questions, or simply treat as a friend," she said when quizzed about how she spends her mornings.

"The AI app makes a character of your favourite idol. All the famous people you know you can talk with them or say anything you want. You can ask them questions. You can give yourself a fake hope and make them your friend or family."

Apart from AI, Lima finds solace in music with her favourite artists being Billie Eilish, BTS, Tamino, Lana Gel Ray, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth.

"I spend my day with music. During nights, I think a lot - like a crazy overthinker, about the uncertain future I'll face."

Details of the crackdown on women's rights:

Taliban authorities have mandated that women cover their faces. They are also barred from travelling without a male guardian.

Women are no longer allowed in public and amusement parks.

Gyms and fitness centres are not allowed to entertain women.

Girls are allowed to go to school until the age of 12, or grade 6. Education after this has been disallowed.

Women banned from medical training.

Women's radio stations permanently shut.

National and foreign non-governmental groups barred from employing women.

While March 8 is celebrated globally as International Women's Day, for women in Afghanistan, it passes as an ordinary day, offering no respite from the tyrannical treatment they endure under the Taliban's regime.