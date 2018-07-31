Afghan Militia Commander Who Fought ISIS Killed In Suicide Attack

Haji Hayat Khan was a prominent tribal elder and he was playing a important role in the fight against Daesh", says provincial council member Sohrab Qaderi.

World | | Updated: July 31, 2018 03:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Afghan Militia Commander Who Fought ISIS Killed In Suicide Attack

Four people have died in the suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan. (Representational)

Jalalabad, Afghanistan: 

A suicide bomber in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar killed at least four people, including a prominent local militia commander, considered a leading opponent of Islamic State fighters in the region, officials said on Monday.

The bomber targeted Hayat Khan, a local tribal elder and commander of local militia forces in the Behsood district of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman said.

"Haji Hayat Khan was a prominent tribal elder and he was playing a important role in the fight against Daesh," said provincial council member Sohrab Qaderi, using the term often employed for Islamic State in Afghanistan. "He was a strong barrier against Daesh expansion in Nangarhar."

The incident follows a series of attacks on targets in Nangarhar, the province on the border with Pakistan where Islamic State first appeared in Afghanistan in late 2014.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AfghanSuicide attack

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersMi Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................