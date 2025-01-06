'Adrian Dittmann' On X Is Not Elon Musk. It's A German Living In Fiji

After years of conspiracy theories swirling around the mysterious 'Adrian Dittmann' account on X, with many suspecting it to be run secretly by Elon Musk, "evidence" suggests it belongs to a fan of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

The real person behind this account is a German-born entrepreneur, who lives in Fiji, according to an investigation by The Spectator.

"No, 'Adrian Dittmann' on X is not Elon. He appears to be, in fact, Adrian Dittmann, a German Musk fan living in Fiji," read the report, adding it analysed Adrian Dittmann's posts and other unique biographical details.

For the past few years, there were rumours that Dittmann's X account was actually an 'alt' account run by Musk himself. The posts and comments through this account often talk about the world's richest man.

Both Dittmann and Musk have denied this claim for years.

"To whom it may concern, I am not Elon Musk," Dittmann wrote on X in May last year.

To whom it may concern, I am not Elon Musk — Adrian Dittmann (@AdrianDittmann) May 6, 2024

"Life is too short to worry about stupid things. Have fun. Fall in love. Regret nothing, and don't let people bring you down. Study, think, create, and grow," reads Dittmann's bio on the account.

The Spectator cross-referenced years of content from the account with details and public records of Dittmann, who resides in Fiji. He is the son of a German software engineer, who has launched several businesses, including a forestry venture, a bottled water company and marina, in Fiji.

Earlier, speaking in X Space chatrooms, Dittmann claimed to reside in “Oceania” after growing up in Gibraltar. The records have shown that Dittman's father indeed spent time in Gibraltar.

Further, Dittmann claimed to have taken part in a carbon removal contest by the Musk Foundation, with a $100 million prize.

One of Dittmann's companies entered the $100 million Xprize Carbon Removal Contest in 2021. This was the same year when Dittmann's account was created on X.

While Dittmann often said he was in his 20s, several photographs from social media and a video from a government event, which Dittmann attended, show that the real person indeed was a young blond man, who bears resemblance to the AI-generated profile photo on the account.