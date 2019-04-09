Adani Wins Groundwater Management Clearance For Australia Coal Mine

The miner still requires 9 more environmental plan approvals for the coal mine to go ahead, Minister for the Environment Melissa Price said.

World | | Updated: April 09, 2019 08:02 IST
The decision does not comprise the final approval for this project, Australia environment minister said.


MELBOURNE: 

Adani Enterprises has stepped closer to construction of a thermal coal mine in the Australian state of Queensland after Australia's environment minister said on Tuesday it had approved a groundwater management plan.

"This decision does not comprise the final approval for this project," Minister for the Environment Melissa Price said in a statement.

The miner still requires 9 more environmental plan approvals for the coal mine to go ahead, Price said.



