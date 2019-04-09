Adani Wins Groundwater Management Clearance For Australia Coal Mine

The decision does not comprise the final approval for this project, Australia environment minister said.

Adani Enterprises has stepped closer to construction of a thermal coal mine in the Australian state of Queensland after Australia's environment minister said on Tuesday it had approved a groundwater management plan.



"This decision does not comprise the final approval for this project," Minister for the Environment Melissa Price said in a statement.

The miner still requires 9 more environmental plan approvals for the coal mine to go ahead, Price said.

