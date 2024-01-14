Adam Azim: 5 Points On New Mayor Of Male From Pro-India Party

According to Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC), Mr Azim holds a Master of Business Administration in Financial Studies from the University of Nottingham, in the UK.

He was the CEO of MTCC in the last government, Maldivian outlet Adhadhu said in a report.

Mr Azim began his career as an internal auditor at Coopers & Lybrand. In addition to his own business, he also held various government positions.

According to latest counting figures released by local outlets, Mr Azim received 45 per cent of the votes while government candidate Azima Shukoor received 29 per cent of the vote.