Adam Azim: 5 Points On New Mayor Of Male From Pro-India Party

Adam Azim, a candidate of pro-India Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), won the Male mayoral by-election on Saturday. The post was held by Mohamed Muizzu, who resigned to contest presidential elections last year.
Here are 5 points on Adam Azim:
According to Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC), Mr Azim holds a Master of Business Administration in Financial Studies from the University of Nottingham, in the UK.
He was the CEO of MTCC in the last government, Maldivian outlet Adhadhu said in a report.
Mr Azim began his career as an internal auditor at Coopers & Lybrand. In addition to his own business, he also held various government positions.
According to latest counting figures released by local outlets, Mr Azim received 45 per cent of the votes while government candidate Azima Shukoor received 29 per cent of the vote.
The MDP is headed by pro-India former president Mohammad Solih, who was defeated by Mr Muizzu in Maldivian presidential elections.