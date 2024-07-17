Actor Mark Hamill Under Fire For Mocking Trumps 'Oversized Ear Bandage'

Actor Mark Hamill is under fire for mocking the ear injury of former US president Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.



On July 13, a bullet grazed Trump's ear when he was addressing the attendees. While he survived the attack, one of his supporters was killed and two others got critically wounded, reports said.



The former US President made his first public appearance at the Republican National Convention on Monday, where he was welcomed with thunderous applause and cheers from his supporters. Trump was seen with a bandage on his ear and Hamill found humour in it.



Sharing a photograph of Trump on social media site X, Hamill wrote, “1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight”.

1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Fkc83h3jBN — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 16, 2024

As the post went viral, Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, was roasted by many in the comments section.



“You ever get shot, Mark? Shut the f*** up,” comedian Tim Young wrote.

Babylon Bee's non-satire unit Not the Bee wrote, “It's so depressing how lame Luke Skywalker is in real life.”

It's so depressing how lame Luke Skywalker is in real life — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 16, 2024

Another user wrote, "Mark Hamill is a weak little man who is filled with hate and anger."

Mark Hamill is a weak little man that is filled with hate and anger. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 16, 2024

Republican strategist Matt Whitlock also took note of Hamill's post and commented, "So.. this is your life now? This is what you do?”

So.. this is your life now? This is what you do? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 16, 2024

Hammill was further accused of “galvanizing support for Trump,” and was even asked, “How big a bandage do you think is acceptable for getting shot in the head?”



The actor, who has over 5.1 million followers on X, is an outspoken liberal and a well-known Trump critic. In recent times, most of his posts on X have targeted Trump, besides extending support to President Joe Biden ahead of the November 5 presidential elections in the US.



Trump recently made a significant move in his campaign by selecting JD Vance, the Ohio Senator, as his running mate.