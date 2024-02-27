Actor Amy Schumer Says She Has Cushing's Syndrome. All About The Disorder

Cushing's syndrome is also known as hypercortisolism.

American actor and director Amy Schumer recently revealed she has Cushing's Syndrome, a rare hormonal disorder caused by having steroid injections in high doses. Ms Schumer disclosed the diagnosis after being swarmed by comments about her face, with fans saying it looked "puffier" during recent TV interviews. "I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out, and I'm healthy [which] was the greatest news imaginable," she said in an exclusive statement to the News Not Noise newsletter.

What is Cushing's Syndrome?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Cushing's syndrome, also known as hypercortisolism, is a "fairly rare" hormonal disorder. It occurs when a person has elevated levels of cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone, inside the body for a long time, or it can be triggered by steroid medications. It mostly affects adults who are 20 to 50 years old. The syndrome impacts roughly three times as many women as men, though it can also occur in children.

What causes Cushing's Syndrome?

Cushing's syndrome happens when you have too many corticosteroids in your body. When the disorder often starts with the pituitary gland, the condition is called Cushing's syndrome. The gland makes too much adrenocorticotropin hormone (ACTH). That causes the adrenal glands to make too many corticosteroids.

According to the Washington Post, Ms Schumer attributed her illness to receiving steroid injections in high doses. It is not clear why she was taking steroids, but she has previously discussed having a range of health conditions, including endometriosis.

Symptoms of Cushing's Syndrome

Symptoms of the disorder vary from person to person, but according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the most common signs and symptoms are severe tiredness, muscle weakness, round face, upper body obesity, high blood pressure, fragile skin that is slow to heal, increased fat around the neck and high blood sugar.

According to Mayo Clinic, if left untreated, Cushing's Syndrome can be fatal. It can also cause complications including, bone loss, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, serious or multiple infections and loss of muscle mass and strength.

How is Cushing's Syndrome treated?

Treatment for Cushing's Syndrome depends on what is causing the disorder. If the condition arises from the use of corticosteroid medications, doctors may gradually taper the dosage or explore alternative treatments. In cases where tumours are responsible, surgical intervention may be necessary to remove the growths. Radiation therapy and medications may also be employed to control cortisol levels and alleviate symptoms.