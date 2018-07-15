Protester Flies Over Trump's Scotland Golf Course, Arrested

The 55 year-old activist used a powered parachute to get in close proximity to Trump . (Reuters)

A 55 year-old man has been arrested following a protest at U.S. President Donald Trump's golf course in Scotland on Friday, Scottish police said, after an activist used a powered parachute to get within a few hundred yards of the president.

"Police Scotland can confirm that a 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident when a powered parachute was flown in the vicinity of the Turnberry Hotel around 9.45 pm on Friday," a police statement said.

