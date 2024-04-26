All About Indian-Origin Princeton Student Arrested For Pro-Palestine Protests

Achinthya Sivalingan has been banned from Princeton over pro-Palestine protests.

An Indian-origin student, studying at Princeton University in the US, has been arrested during the pro-Palestine demonstrations on campus. Achinthya Sivalingan and another student, Hassan Sayed, were apprehended for trespassing and were "immediately barred from the campus." The arrest was described as "violent” by other students, with zip ties reportedly placed around their wrists.

Reports indicate that the arrested students were evicted from their homes and given less than five minutes to collect their items.

Who is Achinthya Sivalingan?

1. Achinthya Sivalingan was born in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and was raised in Columbus, Ohio.

2. She is pursuing a Master of Public Affairs (MPA) degree in International Development at Princeton University. Before that, Ms Sivalingan studied world politics and economics at Ohio State University and was also an Intern at Harvard Law School.

3. Ms Sivalingan has significant experience in policy issues, having worked with civil society organisations, the legal system, politics, movement building, and private philanthropy. Her previous roles include supporting policy and advocacy work for climate adaptation, agricultural development, and nutrition portfolios at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

4. Ms Sivalingan has worked on a congressional campaign in Ohio's third district and also contributed to land rights and policy initiatives in India at the Centre for Policy Research.

5. She has been banned from Princeton over pro-Palestine protests and is now facing disciplinary action.