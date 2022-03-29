Academy 'Condemns' Will Smith Slap At Oscars, Launches 'Formal Review'

During Oscars, Will Smith had struck Chris Rock on stage.

The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has launched a "formal review" of the shocking moment during Sunday's Oscars when Will Smith struck Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his wife's hair-loss condition.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the Academy said in a statement to AFP.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

