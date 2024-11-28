"Our Outlook Remains Unchanged": Abu Dhabi's IHC On Adani Group Investments

International Holding Co's (IHC) outlook on investments in India's Adani Group remains unchanged, the Abu Dhabi conglomerate said, in response to a US indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani.

"Our partnership with the Adani Group reflects our confidence in their contributions to the green energy and sustainability sectors," IHC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As with all our investments, our team continues to evaluate relevant information and developments. At this time, our outlook on these investments remains unchanged."

Last week US authorities accused Adani, his nephew and executive director Sagar Adani and managing director of Adani Green, Vneet S. Jaain, of being part of a scheme to pay bribes of $265 million to secure Indian power supply contracts and misleading U.S. investors.

The ports-to-power conglomerate denied the charges as "baseless" and vowed to seek "all possible legal recourse".

