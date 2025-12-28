A Trump Phone Call To Putin Before And After Zelensky Meeting

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump had a "friendly" phone call Sunday before Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida, and will talk again after it concludes, the Kremlin said.

"The entire conversation took place in a friendly atmosphere," Kremlin diplomatic advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters. "They agreed to speak again by telephone after the meeting between the US president and Zelensky."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)