A Trump Phone Call To Putin Before And After Zelensky Meeting

It's been almost four years since Russia invaded Ukraine triggering conflict.
- Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had a friendly phone call on Sunday
- The phone call happened ahead of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
- Both leaders agreed to have another call after the meeting with Zelensky concludes
Russia:
Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump had a "friendly" phone call Sunday before Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida, and will talk again after it concludes, the Kremlin said.
"The entire conversation took place in a friendly atmosphere," Kremlin diplomatic advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters. "They agreed to speak again by telephone after the meeting between the US president and Zelensky."
