A Look At Pope Francis's Family: "Not Religious" Niece, Footballer Great-Nephew

Thousands of people, including world leaders and diplomats, gathered on Saturday for the funeral of Pope Francis. The beloved head of the Catholic Church died at his Vatican residence on April 21 at the age of 88. Among those present to pay their respects was Mauro Bergoglio, the Pope's nephew.

As the world bid farewell to the pontiff, here's a look at the family he leaves behind - the ones who knew him simply as Jorge.

Maria Elena Bergoglio - Pope Francis' Only Living Sibling

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the eldest of five children of Italian immigrants Regina Maria Sivori and Mario Jose Francisco. His only surviving sibling, Maria Elena Bergoglio, is now 77 years old. She last saw her brother in March 2013, just before he left Buenos Aires for the conclave in Rome that would elect him Pope, reported Argentinian news outlet Hola.

Maria Elena did not travel to Rome for his inauguration, explaining at the time, "My brother asked us to save money and use it for charitable works." Now in poor health, she is living among nuns who care for her, according to Hola.

The Pope's Nephew and Niece

Maria Elena's daughter, Cristina Bergoglio, is a well-known artist based in Madrid, Spain. She has distanced herself from the church. In a 2014 interview, she said she's "not religious" and called the church "outdated," as per Hola.

Her brother Jose decided not to travel to Rome out of respect for Francis' wishes for simplicity and charity. Argentina's Secretary of Worship and Civilization, Nauel Sotelo wrote on X, "Jose told me that he and his mother's (Maria Elena) decision was to follow the Holy Father's example and that they had never considered traveling, as they believe it is the best way to honor Francis' memory."

The Nephew Who Made It to Rome

Another of Pope Francis' nephews, Mauro Bergoglio, son of Francis' late brother Oscar, has made it to Rome to attend the funeral - but not without help. Initially, Mauro revealed he couldn't afford the trip. His situation changed when Rita Mattiello, a travel agency owner, heard his story on the news and offered to sponsor his and his wife's travel, Hola reported.

The Pope's Cousin In Italy

Carla Rabezzana, 93, is the Pope's cousin living in Portacomaro, Italy.

The Pope's Grand-Niece

Carolina Bergoglio, the Pope's grand-niece, paid tribute to him through a Facebook post: "The death of Pope Francis marks a profoundly symbolic moment in the history of humanity. He was a spiritual leader who knew how to speak to the heart of the world with humility, closeness, and a profoundly human perspective," Carolina wrote on Monday.

The Pope's Great-Nephew

Felipe Bergoglio, 21, is a great-nephew of Pope Francis and plays for the Italian soccer club Castiglionense 1919. He never got the chance to meet the Pope, Argentine media outlet La Derecha Diario reported. His older brothers, Mateo and Benjamin, did get the opportunity to meet Francis.