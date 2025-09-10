Advertisement

9 Dead, 118 Injured In Israeli Strikes On Yemen, Day After Qatar Explosions

"The death toll has reached nine martyrs and 118 wounded in a preliminary tally as civil defence," Huthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi posted on X.

Read Time: 1 min
At least nine people were killed and more than 100 wounded in Israeli strikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa and Jawf province on Wednesday, the rebels said in a statement.

Show full article

Yemen, Israel Airstrikes Yemen, Houthis
