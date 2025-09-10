9 Dead, 118 Injured In Israeli Strikes On Yemen, Day After Qatar Explosions

At least nine people were killed and more than 100 wounded in Israeli strikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa and Jawf province on Wednesday, the rebels said in a statement.

"The death toll has reached nine martyrs and 118 wounded in a preliminary tally as civil defence, ambulances and rescue teams are still searching for the missing," Huthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi posted on X

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)