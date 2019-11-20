850,000 Documents On 10 Million Nazi Victims Put Online: Report

The archive history has helped researchers discover the history of Nazi victims such as Anne Frank

Hundreds of thousands of documents on Nazi crimes with information on some 10 million people were made accessible online on Tuesday, the Germany-based International Center on Nazi Prosecution said.

The documents are from the American Zone of Occupation in southern Germany- the largest Allied-controlled area- and are part of the centre's trove known as the Arolsen Archives, some of which are already online.

In the months after the end of the war, Britain, France, the Soviet Union and the United States- the four occupying powers- ordered local German authorities to provide information on the fate of any foreign nationals, German Jews and stateless persons.

Details of burial sites were also included.

"In the American Zone of Occupation alone, this resulted in the creation of around 850,000 documents containing information on 10 million names," the centre said in a statement.

The archive, previously known as the International Tracing Service, has helped researchers discover the history of Nazi victims such as Anne Frank.

Rebecca Boehling, acting head of the National Institute for Holocaust Documentation at the United States Holocaust Museum said the archive was of "exceptional significance".

The Arolsen Archives team said in a statement it had worked with the genealogical research company Ancestry in order to make the information accessible "quickly and easily".

The centre said it would be putting more lists online soon, starting with the archive for the British Zone of Occupation.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.