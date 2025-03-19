"80 Years Of Lies": New Documentary Claims Presence Of Alien Life On Earth

A new documentary is causing a stir by asserting the presence of alien life on Earth and claiming a US government effort to hide information on possible extraterrestrial activity. The documentary, 'The Age of Disclosure', premiered March 9 at SXSW in Austin, Texas. The film, directed by Dan Farah, features 34 military and intelligence government officials who admit to the existence of "UAPs," or unexplained anomalous phenomena - a new term for UFOs. Some also allege a government cover-up of possible alien activity - an effort that the film's lead subject, Luis Elizondo, a member of the government's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), deemed "the most successful disinformation campaign in the history of the US government", representing "80 years of lies and deception".

According to The Guardian, all participants in the film disclose as much information as they lawfully can. A few vets also stated on the record that they are directly aware of alien life existing on Earth right now, and suggested that spacecraft have been travelling here since the 1940s to spy on our technological capabilities. They say that the government's secrecy around these happenings has grown into what they consider to be a grave national security threat.

Further, in the movie, former government officials said they have witnessed UAPs flying more than 10 times the maximum speed of the fastest known human aircraft. Adding credibility to the film, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand both participated. Ms Gillibrand said that the UAPs, which some scientists in the movies assert could not have been made by humans, could actually be overseas experiments. "It could be China, it could be Russia, it could be any adversary," she said.

Without providing concrete evidence, the movie's lead, Luis Elizondo, believes that extraterrestrial civilisations are studying the world's military. "This is the biggest story there is," director Dan Farah told Yahoo.

"What's a bigger story than an 80-year-old coverup of the existence of nonhuman intelligent life and revealing there's a secret cold war race among nations to reverse-engineer technology of nonhuman origin?" he added.

"We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities, and it's not ours," Mr Rubio said in the documentary. "And we don't know whose it is. That alone deserves inquiry, deserves attention, deserves focus," he added.

Jay Stratton, a former Defense Intelligence Agency official and director of the government's UAP Task Force, says in the movie, "I have seen with my own eyes nonhuman craft and nonhuman beings."

Separately, the film's lead said that this information "could change the trajectory of our species".