8-Year-Old Girl In US Fights Off Armed Robber With Baseball Bat

The would-be robber has been identified as 37-year-old Amazon worker Conchobhar Morrell.

An 8-year-old girl in the US recently managed to thwart a robbery at her father's liquor store after she repeatedly beat the man with a baseball bat. According to the New York Post, the little girl took on the would-be robber - identified as 37-year-old Amazon worker Conchobhar Morrell - after he entered the Big Discount Liquor store in Minnesota on Saturday night and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun. "He put the gun on the table, he asked me to give him all the money and everything in the register, I told him, 'Yes - I'll give you everything,'" the girl's dad, only identified as Leo, said.

According to the Post, while the store clerk was scrambling to retrieve the cash, the suspect, who was wearing an Amazon uniform, allegedly tried to storm behind the counter where the girl was standing. The father immediately stepped in and quickly punched Morrell and wrestled him to the floor. The girl, on the other hand, armed herself with a bat and repeatedly beat the suspect while the father tried to pin the suspect down.

Speaking to CBS News, the father said he wasn't even aware that his daughter had stepped in until he played back the surveillance video in the aftermath. "I'm so proud of her, she's so strong," he said. "That day, I just wanted to cry. When I saw the video, I didn't expect she'd do that. I expect a little girl crying, screaming," he added.

The would-be robber ended up fleeing the store, however, he was arrested later, police said. Morrell was charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery over the ordeal. Cops said that the apparent firearm the man was carrying ended up being a BB gun.

Also Read | Elon Musk Has A Favourite Job Interview Question That Experts Say Can Catch Liars

An Amazon spokesperson said that the 37-year-old had been working as a delivery associate for a third-party service. He will be "immediately offboard" in the wake of his arrest, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident last year, an 11-year-old girl cleverly escaped from an armed robber with the help of a loaf of bread. The incident took place in England, where a robber with a knife approached a cashier and demanded money from the cash register. However, the brave response from the girl reshaped the outcome of the attempted robbery.