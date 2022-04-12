8 Killed In Gun Attack On House Near Mexico City: Police

An investigation has been launched into the motive and perpetrators, it said. (Representational)

Gunmen killed eight people, including four minors, in an attack on Monday on a house near Mexico City, authorities said.

Six women and two men died in the shooting in the municipality of Tultepec just north of the capital, the prosecutor's office in the State of Mexico reported.

An investigation has been launched into the motive and perpetrators, it said.

Authorities did not give more details about the victims, but media reports said they were members of the same family.

Mexico has seen an intensification of gang-related violence since 2006, when the government launched a controversial anti-drug operation with federal troops.

There have been more than 340,000 murders since then, most of them linked to fighting between criminals, according to official figures.

