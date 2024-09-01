8 Killed After Bus Carrying 47 Overturns In US State Of Mississippi: Report

The crash was being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. (Representational)

Eight people including an infant were killed in a bus crash in the southern US state of Mississippi in the early hours of Saturday, local media reported.

A chartered bus carrying 47 people overturned in Warren County, killing seven people while one passenger succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the Vicksburg Daily News reported.

More than 30 of the passengers were taken to hospital, with a local official telling CBS that two of the dead were siblings, a six-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, from Guatemala.

Images showed the red coach sitting in a ditch beside a highway, apparently with a ruptured tire.

