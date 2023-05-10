8-Day Custody For Imran Khan, He Claims Tortured After Arrest

Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case yesterday

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sent to the custody of the country's top anti-corruption body for eight days. The National Accountability (NAB) had asked a court in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, where Mr Khan appeared today, for a custody of 10 days.

Mr Khan was arrested during a routine hearing in Islamabad yesterday. He was taken away to an unknown location overnight before appearing behind closed doors in a specially convened court at the police headquarters.

Mr Khan alleged in court that he was tortured in custody and was not allowed to even use the washroom.

The former cricketing superstar, who remains popular in Pakistan, alleged he was given an injection to induce a slow heart attack.