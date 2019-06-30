73-Year-Old Hiker, Missing For A Week In California Forest, Rescued

73-year-old hiker Eugene Jo missing for a week in a forest in California found

Rescuers on Saturday found a 73-year-old hiker who had been missing for a week in a forest in California.

Eugene Jo became separated from a hiking group in Angeles National Forest in southern California on June 22.

On Saturday rescuers found him alive, and he was walking and talking to them, the Montrose Search and Rescue Team said.

Jo had not eaten for five days and had been drinking water from a creek, the rescue team said in a Twitter post.

"Temps were mild, and water levels are up with the heavier rainfall this year," the team wrote.

More than 70 people were out searching for him, the team said.

Jo suffered no traumatic injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, CNN reported, quoting the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability