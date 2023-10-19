7 Palestinians Killed In West Bank By Israeli Forces, Death Count Now 73

Israeli military did not immediately comment on the Nur Shams fatalities.

Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians Thursday in multiple incidents across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the death count mounts in the territory while war rages in Gaza.

At least 73 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, according to the ministry.

The latest fatalities were four people killed during an "attack by the occupation (Israel)" on Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the ministry said.

Health officials earlier Thursday announced another Palestinian, a 16-year-old boy, was killed by Israeli forces in the camp.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the Nur Shams fatalities when contacted by AFP.

Troops were "continuing to operate in the camp to thwart terror activity", an army statement said.

In separate incidents, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 17-year-old in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, and a 32-year-old in Budrus to the west of Ramallah.

In Budrus, the Israeli military said people "hurled Molotov cocktails and other objects at the forces", burned tyres and trash cans, prompting soldiers to shoot at them.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its forces regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian communities.

The military has mounted a widespread arrest campaign since October 7, detaining hundreds of people including members of the Hamas group.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, Palestinians across the West Bank have held rallies in solidarity with residents in the coastal territory.

Israel has imposed a siege and bombed Gaza relentlessly since Hamas group attacked border communities by land, air and sea.

At least 3,500 Gazans and 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in the war -- mostly civilians -- according to officials on both sides.





