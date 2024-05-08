Israeli Strike Kills 7 In Gaza Ahead Of Ceasefire Talks In Egypt

An Israeli air strike killed at least seven people in Gaza city ahead of ceasefire talks in Cairo, Egypt.

An Israeli air strike killed at least seven people and wounded several others early Wednesday in Gaza City, according to a local hospital.

The strike on an apartment in the devastated northern city killed seven members of the same family, the Al-Ahli hospital said, with eyewitnesses on Wednesday also reporting strikes elsewhere in the strip, particularly around Rafah.

